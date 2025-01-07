Delaware

Bethany Hall-Long set to become Delaware's new governor… for 2 weeks

On Tuesday, Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long with be sworn in as the state's governor, to serve for two weeks, as former Gov. John Carney has taken office as the mayor of Wilmington

By Hayden Mitman

Bethany Hall-Long speaks in Dover, Delaware, on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For the next two weeks, Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will serve as the state's governor as former governor John Carney has begun a new chapter in his career -- mayor of Wilmington, Del.

At 1 p.m., officials are set to swear Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, a nurse and research scientist, in as governor to replace Carney.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The ceremony will be livestreamed online.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When Hall-Long's two week long tenure as governor expires later this month, Democrat Matt Meyer, who defeated Republican Michael Ramone in the race for Delaware governor last year -- will be sworn in as the next governor of Delaware.

As for Carney, the two-term Democrat said in a statement that, as a Wilmington resident, he was looking forward to working for the city he loved.

"I will work with state officials, school districts, and community leaders to improve public education in city schools," Carney said in a statement he released when he campaigned last year. "I will prioritize expanding affordable housing in Wilmington. I will invest in small and minority-owned businesses across the city. And as we’ve done at the state level, I will protect taxpayer dollars and make sure the city has a strong, sustainable financial position. I’m running for mayor because I love our city - and I believe Wilmington needs an experienced leader to move us forward.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Man accused of killing Gaudreau brothers in drunken crash pleads not guilty

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philly theater ushers union set to strike, calls for higher wages, protections

As the 74th governor of Delaware, Carney was term limited. His tenure as the mayor of Wilmington was set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

"During my seven years as Governor, we’ve invested more in the City of Wilmington than any administration that came before us," Carney said in a news release on April 29, 2024. "Our state can be successful only if our city is successful. It’s as simple as that. We’ve driven new job creation in Wilmington, invested more than ever in affordable housing, expanded the Port of Wilmington, and built the first new public school in 50 years. As Mayor, I would stick to those priorities and focus on the future of our city."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us