For the next two weeks, Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will serve as the state's governor as former governor John Carney has begun a new chapter in his career -- mayor of Wilmington, Del.

At 1 p.m., officials are set to swear Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, a nurse and research scientist, in as governor to replace Carney.

The ceremony will be livestreamed online.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When Hall-Long's two week long tenure as governor expires later this month, Democrat Matt Meyer, who defeated Republican Michael Ramone in the race for Delaware governor last year -- will be sworn in as the next governor of Delaware.

As for Carney, the two-term Democrat said in a statement that, as a Wilmington resident, he was looking forward to working for the city he loved.

"I will work with state officials, school districts, and community leaders to improve public education in city schools," Carney said in a statement he released when he campaigned last year. "I will prioritize expanding affordable housing in Wilmington. I will invest in small and minority-owned businesses across the city. And as we’ve done at the state level, I will protect taxpayer dollars and make sure the city has a strong, sustainable financial position. I’m running for mayor because I love our city - and I believe Wilmington needs an experienced leader to move us forward.”

As the 74th governor of Delaware, Carney was term limited. His tenure as the mayor of Wilmington was set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

"During my seven years as Governor, we’ve invested more in the City of Wilmington than any administration that came before us," Carney said in a news release on April 29, 2024. "Our state can be successful only if our city is successful. It’s as simple as that. We’ve driven new job creation in Wilmington, invested more than ever in affordable housing, expanded the Port of Wilmington, and built the first new public school in 50 years. As Mayor, I would stick to those priorities and focus on the future of our city."