Dangerously cold temperatures grip the Philadelphia region this week

As the snow moves out of the Philadelphia region, frigid conditions are settling in.

The drop in temperatures began Sunday night with highs in the low 20s leading to icy overnight road conditions.

The bitter cold will continue in the Philadelphia area Monday morning and last through Thursday. Monday’s high will only be in the mid-20s and wind chills will remain near zero to only five above throughout the day.

The cold will only get worse on Tuesday with wind chills of -15 degrees possible in the morning. Exposed skin under those temperatures can freeze in 20 minutes so be sure to wear plenty of layers if you have to be outside at any time. There won’t be much of a warmup during the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper teens as well as the chance for snow flurries later in the day.

Wednesday will be just as cold with highs in the upper teens during the day. On Thursday, temperatures will be in the single digits in the Philadelphia area in the morning before rising to the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Friday we’ll finally see some relief from the dangerously cold conditions with highs in the low 30s. The “warmup” continues into the weekend with a high of 35 on Saturday and a high of 40 degrees on Sunday.

Preparing for the cold

The last time it got this cold was Christmas Eve 2022. This kind of cold can freeze pipes, so it’s wise to prepare now if that’s been an issue for you before.

With this wave of dangerously cold weather coming next week, now is a good time to make sure your pipes are protected from freezing.

To protect your home, some tips to avoid pipes freezing include:

Insulating unheated areas

Covering pipes that are exposed

Opening bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors to let warm air flow in

Officials released a list of warming centers in Philadelphia to provide relief to the city's homeless during the bitter cold.

