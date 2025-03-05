New Jersey

Police: Man arrested after filming people in bathroom of NJ business for months

A 23-year-old Egg Harbor Township man has been arrested after, officials say, he filmed patrons in the bathroom of a Hamilton Township business without their consent for several months

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, have arrested a man who, they claim, has been filming people in the bathroom of a business without their knowledge since, at least, September of last year.

According to police, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, officials apprehended Daniel Zhang, 23, of Egg harbor Township, on charges that he recorded people in the bathroom of a business in Hamilton Township without their knowledge over the course of several months.

However, officials declined to name the business involved in this incident nor would they provide any further information on the exact location of the business involved.

In a statement on the arrest, officials said an investigation began in September of last year, after a patron of the unnamed business reported that Zhang was recording them without their consent.

Following further investigation, police allege Zhang recorded numerous people without their consent over the course of several months.

Zhang has been charged with 15 counts of invasion of privacy and, officials said, he is in custody in Atlantic County awaiting pending court proceedings.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

