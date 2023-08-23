A woman was hurt after being hit by a pick-up truck while she was crossing the street with her dog, police say.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 13, around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Berks Streets in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The white pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Berks Street and hit the woman while trying to make a left turn onto Fifth Street, police said in a statement. The driver of the truck then fled northbound on Fifth Street.

Philadelphia police believe the white truck is a Ford F-150 that has damage to the driver's side rear tail light. There is landscaping debris in the bed of the truck, as seen in surveillance photos.

Philadelphia Police Department

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the vehicle or its driver, please contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, call 911, or 215-686-TIPS (8477).