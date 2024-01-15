Woman arrested for striking elderly man while he was pumping gas in Port Richmond

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for critically injuring an elderly man in a hit-and-run last Friday evening,

Bertha Johnson, from the 3200 block of Tulip Street, has been charged with aggravated assault involving a vehicle and related offenses.

On January 12, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Johnson’s 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata struck a 53-year-old man while he was pumping gas at a station located at 3200 Richmond Street, police said.

The impact pinned the victim between the gas pump and his car.

Police say Johnson, at the time, briefly exited her car to adjust her license plate before driving away going westbound on Allegheny Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with two broken legs, police said.

Law enforcement later located Johnson’s silver Hyundai Sonata at 3200 Tulip Street and towed it for investigation.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for details.