Man using walker killed by hit-and-run driver in North Philadelphia

A man using a walker was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police reported.

The crash happened at Broad and Poplar Streets around 6 a.m., according to police.

Police said they are currently looking for a black Porsche that sped away north on Broad Street.

If anyone has information on the crash should call police immediately.