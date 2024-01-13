Philadelphia

Man using walker killed by hit-and-run driver in North Philadelphia

The crash happened at Broad and Poplar Streets around 6 a.m. on Saturday

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man using a walker was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police reported.

The crash happened at Broad and Poplar Streets around 6 a.m., according to police.

Police said they are currently looking for a black Porsche that sped away north on Broad Street.

If anyone has information on the crash should call police immediately.

