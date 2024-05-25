A teenager was ambushed and shot in the head in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when a car pulled up to where the teen was, according to police. Three people got out of the car and started to shoot.

The 16-year-old boy was shot twice and suffered one gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he is listed in extremely critical condition, officials said.

There wasn't a big crowd of people around at the time of the shooting, but a crowd formed at the scene afterward, according to police.

Investigators are on scene, police said. No weapons have been found yet and no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.