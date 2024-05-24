It's finally feeling like summer, summer, summertime ☀️!

This Memorial Day weekend there will be plenty of fun things to do in the Greater Philadelphia area. From festivals to parades, we have a list of events you should check out.

But also keep this in mind while you enjoy the long holiday weekend. Memorial Day weekend might be known as the "unofficial start of summer", but it's about more than just beach trips and a day off from work.

It's about honoring and remembering U.S. military members who had lost their lives while serving the country.

The holiday can carry a somber tone for some, so maybe also take time to have a moment of reflection during this weekend as well.

Have a safe and fun weekend!

The highlights

Philadelphia Cup Regatta | 👪🆓

May 25

For the first time in almost a decade, the Philadelphia Cup Regatta will return to the Delaware River waterfront. The racing events will feature everything from nimble dinghies to majestic keel boats with sailors from across the region.

Sesame Place Philadelphia's all-new 123 Playground | 👪🎫

May 25

Hang out with Elmo and friends while celebrating the grand opening of Sesame Place Philadelphia's newest attraction, the 123 Playground with a garden party.

Spruce Street Harbor Park opens | 👪🍴🥂

All summer long

Summer fun returns to Spruce Street Harbor Park with colorful hammocks, floating gardens, stunning technicolor lights, local craft beers and delicious food. Plus - there will be several new bars, as well as a concert stage and marketplace.

Twilight in the Gardens | 🎫🎶

May 24

Bring a drink and grab a friend for Philadelphia's Magic Gardens Twilight in the Garden Series. There will be live musical performances and a guided art workshop. Guests are encouraged to "BYOBBS - Bring Your Own Booze, Blanket, and Snacks."

Super Game Day: Pier Takeover | 👪🆓

May 25

Philadelphia's largest fighting game tournament - Super Game Day returns to Cherry Street Pier, featuring battles in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 1, Street Fighter 6, and more.

West Chester Railroad Memorial Day Express | 👪🎫

May 26

All aboard! Take a trip around Glen Mills on the Railroad Memorial Day Express. All veterans and active military passengers ride for a special reduced fare

Drink Philly's Memorial Day Weekend Boat Party | 🍴🥂🎉🎫

May 24

Party down the Delaware River aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia! There will be a three-hour open bar, dinner buffet and live DJ, all included with your ticket.

Fairs and Festivals

Philadelphia Renaissance Faire | 👪🎫🍴🥂

May 25 through May 27

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire, aka Philly Faire, is returning to the historic grounds of Fort Mifflin for three days of fun, fantasy and family entertainment. Huzzah!

Memorial Day Taco Fest | 👪🎫🍴🥂

May 25 through May 27

This event will give you something to TACO about! Chaddsford Winery is hosting its Memorial Day Taco Fest all weekend long with taco trucks, live music and so much more.

Devon Horse Show and County Fair | 👪🎫🍴🥂

Now through early June

The Devon Horse Show and County Fair returns! The event is celebrating its 128th anniversary as the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in North America. The 12-day event includes food, specialty boutiques and amusement rides.

6th Annual Festival of the Peony | 👪🎫

Now through May 27

Stop and smell the peonies! The Festival of the Peony is now underway at Styers Poeny Farm in Chadds Ford, Chester County. And guess what? You can buy some beautiful peonies to take home.

Concerts

Hozier | 🎶 🎉

May 25

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier is making a stop in South Jersey at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for his 2024 "Unreal Unearth Tour." Unfortunately, tickets are sold out.

"The R&B Money Tour" with Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas | 🎶🎉

May 26

Three powerhouse performers are on tour – making a stop in Philadelphia this weekend. "The R&B Money Tour" featuring Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas is coming to The Met and there is still time to get tickets.

Museums

Pay Tribute at the Museum of the American Revolution | 👪

May 25 through May 27

Pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and celebrate freedoms. Throughout Memorial Day weekend, veterans, military, and Blue Star Families can receive free admission to the Museum of the American Revolution.

Free admission at the National Constitution Center | 👪🆓

May 25 through May 27

The National Constitution Center will honor the nation’s fallen service members and highlight the history of Memorial Day. In partnership with Citizen Travelers, there will be free admission all weekend.

Learn about history at the Eastern State Penitentiary | 👪🎫

May 24 through May 27

Historic landmark Eastern State Penitentiary is taking this Memorial Day weekend to reflect on the importance of military service during its operational years.

Check out a new exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art | 👪🎫

Opens May 25

The Art Museum has a new exhibit - "Take a Seat: Understanding the Modern Chair" - showcasing works by designers such as Jomo Tariku, Cheick Diallo, Mac Collins, and Stefan Sagmeister.

Memorial Day ceremony at the Independence Seaport Museum | 🆓

May 27

The Independence Seaport Museum, along with The Chaplain of Four Chaplains, will gather aboard Olympia for the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Guests can expect to hear from several key speakers.

At The Shore

Wildwood Food Truck & Music FEASTival | 👪🎫🎶🍴🥂

May 26

Over a dozen unique food trucks, craft vendors, kids activities and music all day will be on tap for the Wildwood Food Truck and Music FEASTival. You don't want to miss out on face painting, sand art, mini golf, a bungee trampoline, and so much more.

Stone Harbor Turtle Trot |👪

May 26

“Come out of your shells” for the 23rd Annual Stone Harbor Turtle 5K race and two-mile fun walk. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the Diamond Terrapin Program at The Wetlands Institute.

Beach Ball Drop at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City | 👪🆓

May 24

Live music, contests and games PLUS the famous Beach Ball Drop on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Wildwoods International Kite Festival | 👪🆓

May 24 through May 27

Kite flyers from around the world will be in Wildwood this weekend for the International Kite Festival. This family-friendly event features workshops and activities.