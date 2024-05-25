Pennsylvania

Have you seen this bear? Officials are searching for a black bear roaming Bucks County

Pennsylvania State Game Warden Jim Crown III told NBC10 a trap has been set near a reservoir

By Emily Rose Grassi

David Palmer

A black bear has been spotted in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Officials say they have placed a bear trap to capture it.

Pennsylvania State Game Warden Jim Crown III told NBC10 that the bear was last seen near Spring Valley Park right outside of Winterstown and going in the direction of Montgomery County.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Crown said that the bear ran across the front of his car, but was able to get away before he could get his dart gun out and loaded.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

People have also seen the bear exploring in New Britain and Chalfont, Crown said.

The bear trap was set at Coverbridge Lane near a reservoir, according to Crown.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us