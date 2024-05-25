Have you seen this bear? Officials are searching for a black bear roaming Bucks County

A black bear has been spotted in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Officials say they have placed a bear trap to capture it.

Pennsylvania State Game Warden Jim Crown III told NBC10 that the bear was last seen near Spring Valley Park right outside of Winterstown and going in the direction of Montgomery County.

Crown said that the bear ran across the front of his car, but was able to get away before he could get his dart gun out and loaded.

People have also seen the bear exploring in New Britain and Chalfont, Crown said.

The bear trap was set at Coverbridge Lane near a reservoir, according to Crown.