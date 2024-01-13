Man struck by a car while pumping gas in Port Richmond, police say

A man suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck him while he was pumping gas in Port Richmond Friday evening, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Richmond St. around 6:50 p.m.

Upon investigation, police learned that a 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata was traveling through the parking lot of a gas station at the corner of Richmond St and Allegheny Ave and struck a 53-year-old man pumping gas.

The collision caused the man to be pinned between the pump and his vehicle, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The driver - who police said was a woman - briefly exited the vehicle to bend her license plate after striking the man before fleeing the scene and traveling westbound on Allegheny Ave.

When medics arrived at the scene they transported the man to the hospital to be treated for his two broken legs.

Later officers found the silver Hyundai Sonata on the 3200 block of Tulip St. and it was towed for investigation, according to police.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-686-3181.