Crowds ran screaming from the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, after a teen was stabbed there on Saturday night.

In video obtained by NBC10, crowds of beachgoers can be seen fleeing along 12th Street, down the ramp from the boardwalk just after 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the commotion followed after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an incident that happened on the boardwalk between 9th and 10th streets.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a fight along the boardwalk to find the boy after he had been stabbed by an unknown assailant.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, and officials said Sunday, the teen's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information that can further assist in the investigation to contact the Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau at (609) 525-9129.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.