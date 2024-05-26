Jersey Shore

Crowds flee after teen boy stabbed on Ocean City, NJ, boardwalk

NBC10 has obtained video that shows beachgoers flee the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, after, police said, a juvenile was stabbed there on Saturday evening

By Hayden Mitman and Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crowds ran screaming from the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, after a teen was stabbed there on Saturday night.

In video obtained by NBC10, crowds of beachgoers can be seen fleeing along 12th Street, down the ramp from the boardwalk just after 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said the commotion followed after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an incident that happened on the boardwalk between 9th and 10th streets.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a fight along the boardwalk to find the boy after he had been stabbed by an unknown assailant.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, and officials said Sunday, the teen's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information that can further assist in the investigation to contact the Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau at (609) 525-9129.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Fairmount Park 1 hour ago

Driver crashes in Fairmount Park after being shot in the head

Philadelphia 15 hours ago

A teenager ambushed, shot in the head on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Jersey Shore
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us