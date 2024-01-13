Woman, child killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Upper Merion Township

A woman and child were killed early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree in Upper Merion Township.

According to the Upper Merion Township Police Department, at 1:04 a.m. officers responded to the Valley Forge National Park in the area of Valley Forge Park Road - Route 23- and County Line Road for a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived they found that a Toyota sedan traveling eastbound had driven off the roadway and

struck a tree, police said.

Police said emergency response personnel immediately began to provide medical care to the three occupants of

the vehicle.

The front seat passenger, a woman, was found to be deceased and a 3-year-old child had already been removed from the vehicle by the driver, police reported.

The child had suffered severe trauma and was transported to the hospital by Upper Merion Fire and EMS and succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver, a man, had sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by first responders.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit in conjunction with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Forensic Services Unit.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Lieutenant Jeff Maurer at 610-265-3232.