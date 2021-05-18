Driver Ditches Car on I-76 After Being Shot as 50 Bullets Fly in West Philly

An injured man managed to drive off after his car was hit at least 11 times as at least 50 bullets were fired during a shooting in West Philadelphia overnight.

The man -- suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm -- wound up ditching his car along the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) near Montgomery Drive early Tuesday and got a ride to the hospital where he received treatment, Philadelphia police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It all began near 60th Street and Haddington Lane in the Overbrook neighborhood around 12:35 a.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

When officers arrived they found evidence that at least 50 shots had been fired and found at least two parked vehicles damaged by bullets, Small said. However, there were no injured people at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, a 22-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, Small said. That man told police he was driving near 60th and Haddington when he was shot. He then drove off before leaving his car on I-76 and getting a ride to the hospital.

Police then found the car with at least 11 bullet holes on the shoulder of the expressway.

Police had no motive for the shooting and no arrests were made as of Tuesday morning.

This shooting in a residential neighborhood comes amid ongoing gun violence in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed legislation aimed at preventing violence. And, community groups like “The City of Dreams Coalition” have been working to curb the gun violence.

State lawmakers from Philadelphia, with support from District Attorney Larry Krasner, say they have introduced legislation to help decrease the gun violence ravaging the city. NBC10 reporter Stephanía Jiménez talked with residents about the proposals.

Last month, federal officials announced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that would add resources to prosecute local gun crimes. Former Mayor Ed Rendell even floated the idea of bringing back retired police officers.

Mayor Jim Kenney recently proposed $18.7 million in additional funding for anti-violence initiatives for the city's next fiscal year.

"Over five years, we're planning to increase our investment in proven violence reduction strategies by $70 million," he wrote.

More details on the city's anti-violence plan can be found here.

However, bullets continue to claim lives at a high rate. To date, there have been 197 homicides, up 41% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest in Philadelphia's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.