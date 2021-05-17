Girl, 6, Shot in the Leg While Playing Outside in West Philadelphia

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg while playing outside in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The girl was on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when she was shot at least once in the leg. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.