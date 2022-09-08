WATCH: Men Carjack Driver Along West Philly Street at Daybreak

Police are searching for two men accused of carjacking a West Philadelphia driver at gunpoint last month.

The incident happened along the 600 block of South 62nd Street and Cedar Avenue in Cobbs Creek around 6 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said. A man was sitting in his parked Lexus when he was approached by two men who pulled him out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at him, police said.

The pair were able to get into the victim's car and sped off traveling southbound on 62nd Street, police added.

Neighbor Jennea Ellis lives less than a block from where the carjacking happened, but she says Wednesday was the first time she heard about the incident.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I could have been the person,” Ellis said. “I drive a Lexus and I leave at 6 in the morning with my child. —that could have been you—that could have been me. Wow right there.”

She added that she was upset to find out about the carjacking a month later, especially in an area that she claims doesn’t typically see carjackings.

“[It] really is upsetting,” Ellis said. “I’m trying to find the app so you can see my surveillance video camera, and I can’t even do [it] because it made me nervous that something happened a month ago that we didn’t know about.”

On Labor Day alone, seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported, according to Philadelphia police. Five of those carjackings happened in a two-hour span between 6 and 8 p.m. across five different police districts in the city.

NBC10 investigators found that carjackings jumped significantly in 2021 from previous years, with 230 reported in 2018, 225 reported in 2019 and 410 reported in 2020. In 2021, that number doubled to 854.

So far, there have been 768 reported carjackings in the city in 2022, according to Philadelphia police crime data. At the current pace, there will be an estimated 1,300 incidents before the year’s end.

“It’s out of control,” said community leader Ronald Dennis. “There’s just so many shootings and carjackings. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Philadelphia police warn residents who see the subjects to not approach, and instead contact 911 immediately.

Those with any information about this crime or these suspects are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 ext. 3184.

To submit an anonymous tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

