New Jersey

Boy, 4, hospitalized after being found unresponsive in New Jersey swimming pool

By Cherise Lynch

Bright Blue Pool water from perspective of the desk
Getty Images

A young boy is hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Ocean County, New Jersey, Friday afternoon.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, around 3:30 p.m., the Berkeley Township Police responded to a home in South Seaside Park for a report that a 4-year-old boy had been removed from a swimming pool and was unresponsive.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Emergency life-saving techniques were performed on the child, and he was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

New Jersey Aug 29

Man found dead after drowning in NJ, police say

New Jersey Aug 30

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matt Gaudreau killed by drunk driver in NJ, police say

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said the incident is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us