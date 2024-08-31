Boy, 4, hospitalized after being found unresponsive in New Jersey swimming pool

A young boy is hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Ocean County, New Jersey, Friday afternoon.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, around 3:30 p.m., the Berkeley Township Police responded to a home in South Seaside Park for a report that a 4-year-old boy had been removed from a swimming pool and was unresponsive.

Emergency life-saving techniques were performed on the child, and he was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Officials said the incident is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.