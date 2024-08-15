Streets near Rittenhouse Square to be car-free on Sundays in September. Here's why

Shopping and eating out in Center City on weekends are going to be a whole lot easier next month.

On Thursday, Center City District announced plans to transform one of Philadelphia’s most popular shopping and dining destinations, 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th, by temporarily closing streets to vehicular traffic.

The program, "Open Streets: West Walnut," will take place on four consecutive Sundays in September, beginning Sept. 8 and ending Sept. 29.

CCD said the event will run from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with closures in effect by 8 a.m. and opening back up at 6 p.m.

The cross streets will remain open at select intersections, including 16th Street, 17th Street, 19th Street, and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street.

This new program invites pedestrians to walk nearly seven blocks of car-free space while enjoying shopping, dining, and activities for all.

Center City District

"Philadelphia has been named one of the most walkable cities in the United States and we are told by national retail experts that West Walnut Street is one of the most desirable leasing locations in the country. This activation blends both of these accolades and we are hopeful that Open Streets: West Walnut will encourage real-life interaction between friends, neighbors and passersby by reclaiming streets as an expansion of public space,” said Prema Katari Gupta, President and CEO of Center City District.

CCD said streets will be used as walkways, allowing retailers to expand outside. Some stores will even offer discounts, in-store entertainment, and special incentives as part of Open Streets: West Walnut.

Also, the first two weeks of the program will coincide with Center City District Restaurant Week, allowing diners to check out some of the participating restaurants right along the route.

“Our Open Streets program will transform Walnut Street into public space open to all,” said Corie Moskow, Executive Director of Rittenhouse Row. “Open Streets will build community and support commerce by creating a unique experience for visitors to Rittenhouse Row on Sundays. We can’t wait to see city residents connect with each other and hope that suburban residents will use this special programming as an excuse to come shop, dine and explore our vibrant and sophisticated part of the city.”