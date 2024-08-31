Man shot while sitting outside his home in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for the person who they said shot a man while he was sitting outside of his home Friday night.

According to police, around 10:47 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N. Peach Street for a report of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a shooting scene, but the victim - a 29-year-old man - had already been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said the man had been suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder; he has been placed in stable condition.

The initial investigation reveals that the man was sitting outside of his home when he was shot, police said. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry.

The motive behind the scene is not known at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).