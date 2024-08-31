New Jersey

Man rescued after his leg got trapped under a tree in South Jersey

The man's leg was pinned under a tree that was in the process of being cut down, police said

A man is recovering in the hospital after a tree fell on top of him on Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Gloucester Township Police Department.

Officers with the police department were called to the 1500 block of Blackwood Clementon Road in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township just before 2 p.m. for reports of the man being pinned under a tree, officials explained.

The man's leg was pinned under a tree that was in the process of being cut down, police said.

Several fire departments arrived on scene and secured a large section of the tree as first responders assisted the patient, according to police.

The eastbound side of Blackwood Clementon Road was closed for over an hour, officials said.

The man was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter for further treatment, police said.

Officials are not releasing the man's name at this time.

