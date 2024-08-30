Suspect faces charges after driving vehicle onto Delaware golf course, hitting person in cart

A suspect that police said drove a vehicle onto a Delaware golf course and hit someone in a golf cart on Thursday has been identified.

According to the Delaware Natural Resources Police, around 2:20 p.m., state park officers responded to Deerfield Golf Club in Newark after receiving reports of a blue Ford Bronco being driven erratically on the golf course.

9-1-1 callers reported seeing the vehicle strike a golf cart -- which ejected the passenger inside -- and then flee the scene, police said.

Police said officers were able to locate the Bronco quickly and took the driver into custody without incident.

While in custody, police said the suspect made statements that required them to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

According to police, the victim who was thrown from the golf cart received minor injuries but refused any further medical treatment at the scene.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing the Bronco traveling fast through the golf course, striking the cart, and ejecting the passenger.

Police said the suspect faces the following charges:

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug (misdemeanor)

Reckless Endanger First Degree Creates a Substantial Risk of Death to Another (felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury (misdemeanor)

Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession (misdemeanor)

Operate Motor Vehicle on Division Roads/Areas Not Designated for Such Purpose (violation)

Operate Motor Vehicle on Division Lands with Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons/Property (violation)

Police said the suspect would be arraigned pending release from the hospital.

Deerfield Golf Club released a statement regarding the incident on social media, writing in part:

"We are eternally grateful that no one was seriously injured in this senseless act. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the first responders from DNREC, New Castle County, and Mill Creek Fire Department who responded promptly to the calls."