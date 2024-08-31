Labor Day weekend 2024: We have your guide to events in Philadelphia, NJ, Del.

From the Jersey Shore to the suburbs of Philadelphia and everywhere in between there is plenty to do this long Labor Day weekend.

The weather this weekend should be perfect to check out the events in your neighborhood. There are some slight chances for passing showers, but the sun should be making a strong comeback by Labor Day Monday.

Check out our guide of some of the fun events taking place:

Philadelphia

Independence Blue Cross Riverrink Summerfest

The Independence Blue Cross Riverrink Summerfest is coming to a close on Monday, Sept. 2. But, before the summertime tradition wraps up for the season, they're staying open longer with special hours.

101 South Columbus Boulevard

Saturday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Parks on Tap at Penn Treaty Park

Philadelphia's Parks on Tap is making its way to Penn Treaty Park in Fairmount this Labor Day weekend.

1301 North Beach Street

Saturday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pennsylvania

The Great Allentown Fair

From big-name performers to amusement rides and impressive agriculture, families can head to the Great Allentown Fair all weekend.

Some of the performers listed for the events this weekend include Pentatonix and Jeff Dunham. There will also be a demolition derby on Monday.

Allentown Fairgrounds at 302 North 17th Street

Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Jersey

End of Summer Block Party in Wildwood

The city of Wildwood is throwing its End of Summer block party with live music, food vendors and crafts on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Fox Park on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Football Fest with Eagle Brandon Graham

The Deptford Mall is hosting three Eagles stars, Brandon Graham, Quinyon Mitchell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr, for a free family football fest on Saturday.

Deptford Mall parking lot near Almonesson Road

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tomato Day at the Burlington County Farmers Market

The Burlington County Farmers Market is throwing a celebration of one of New Jersey's favorite things: tomatoes.

Everything from a tomato beer to tomato cooking demonstrations and a tomato-themed scavenger hunt will be part of the fun.

Burlington County Agricultura Center at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Delaware

Saturday Summer Market in Lewes

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market continues its Saturday Summer Market on Aug. 31 in Delaware. Stop on by to pick up some necessities you can use during your Labor Day cookout.

George H.P. Smith Park at Johnson and Dupont avenues

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bethany Beach Seaside Concert Series

Are you looking to see Elvis or Jimmy Buffett perform live? Well, the Bethany Beach Seaside Concert Series is bringing tribute bands honoring the music of the beloved artists.

Jesse Garron (Elvis tribute) will perform on Saturday and Parrotbeach (Jimmy Buffett tribute) will perform on Sunday.