More than two dozen people were shot and at least three died in a series of shootings from Center City to Germantown to Northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.

The gun violence started when three teens were shot on the late afternoon of Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Dilworth Park next to City Hall in the heart of Philadelphia and continued through Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, when a person was shot in Pennypack Park in the Northeast.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

In total, at least 25 people were shot -- three of them killed -- in 11 separate shootings from Friday through Sunday.

Deadly shootings over the weekend

The deadly shootings included a Saturday night, Dec. 14, 2024, double shooting along the 600 block of North 32nd Street in the Mantua neighborhood.

Several gunmen targeted a man sitting in a car, killing him, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. A bystander leaving a nearby house was struck in the leg.

Early on Sunday morning, a man was killed and two other people were hurt when gunfire erupted outside of Henry's Sports bar at North 29th Street and Chalmers Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said.

Police are searching for those responsible after six people were hurt, two of them fatally, following two separate shootings in Philadelphia over the weekend. One happened in Hunting Park where five people were shot, one of them fatally. The other shooting took place in North Philly where three people were hurt, one of them also fatal.

Later Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, five people were shot in a mass shooting near D Street and Wyoming Avenue, police said. A man in his 20s died and several others were hospitalized

Addressing deadly gun violence

Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other city leaders plan to discuss their plans for addressing the deadly violence at an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Despite the violent weekend, homicides in Philadelphia are down significantly year-to-year, with 251 reported as of Monday, according to police data. That's the lowest homicide count this late in the year in a decade.