Man in parked car shot in the head, killed in West Philly, officials say. Bystander also hit

A man who was sitting in a car in West Philadelphia is dead after being shot multiple times on Saturday night, according to police. A second victim who was nearby was hurt.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 600 block of North 32nd Street in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia on Dec. 14, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters at the scene that the man who was sitting in the car was targeted by three gunmen who shot about 30 rounds from what are thought to be a rifle and handguns.

The three shooters got out of a white-colored SUV just moments before the shooting, Pace said. One was wearing a red-colored parka and the two others were dressed in all black-colored clothing.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Pace said that the car the victim was sitting in was not registered. The victim has not been identified yet but he is in his twenties.

A spokesperson at the department explained that the victim was shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics just before 7 p.m.

The second victim in this shooting was leaving a house nearby when he was hit in the leg, Pace said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by his wife before being transported to a second hospital where he was placed in stable condition, officials said.

Several houses near where the shooting took place were all hit by gunfire, Pace told NBC10.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not found any weapons in connection to this double shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit by calling 215-686-3334.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.