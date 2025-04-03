Delaware County

4 people bail out of stolen SUV, jump into pond near PHL in pursuit, police say

A multi-agency police pursuit of a stolen SUV ended with four people being handcuffed after police say they dove into a pond near Philadelphia International Airport on April 3, 2025

By Dan Stamm

A multi-agency police pursuit ended near Philadelphia International Airport with police searching nearby water for the people seen hopping out of a disabled stolen SUV.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers joined the chase around 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, near Tinicum Island Road in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

The troopers from Media Station were assisting several other county police agencies that had responded to several car break-ins throughout the county, state police said. The suspects in the break-ins were spotted fleeing from Prospect Park in a stolen Dodge Durango.

Police then pursued the stolen SUV through several municipalities, as Philadelphia police also joined the chase.

The stolen SUV driver was only stopped when police put down spike strips, Philadelphia police said.

After crashing on State Route 291 in Tinicum Township, four people bailed out of the SUV and "jumped into a large pond to evade police," state police said.

Troopers and local police surrounded the pond and eventually pulled all four people out. Local police then arrested each person.

A couple of the men could be seen being led away in handcuffs. At least one of the people arrested had on a bulletproof vest, Philly police said.

No charges were immediately revealed.

