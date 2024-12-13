‘It's inexcusable': 2 teens shot during argument near Dilworth Park's ice rink

Two teenagers are hurt after a shooting near the ice rink at Dilworth Park outside of Philadelphia's City Hall, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 on the west side of City Hall near 15th and Market streets, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, officers assigned to the area reported hearing four to five gun shots near the ice rink.

The officers moved quickly to the area where the shots were fired and found two 14-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds, Vanore explained.

This all happened adjacent to the ice skating rink when a fight broke out between the teenagers, Vanore said. During the argument, a gun was fired.

"It's inexcusable," Vanore told reporters at the scene.

One of the teens was shot in the face and taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in extremely critical condition, according to police. The other victim was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Vanore explained that another person, around the same age as the victims, was detained by the officers but it's unclear at this time what role that person played in this incident.

Investigators are still looking for more witnesses and evidence as they continue to figure out what happened, Vanore said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 5 p.m. where police could be seen blocking off part of the ice skating rink that was empty.

At least two vendors at the Christmas Village had their doors closed with merchandise still displayed outside.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.