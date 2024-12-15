Man killed, 2 others hurt in shooting at North Philly sports bar, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a shooting that injured two other people at a sports bar in North Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at about 1:03 a.m. at Henry's Sports Bar, located near the intersection of 29th Street and Chalmers Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Here, officials said, officers found one man who was pronounced at the scene along with two other men who had all been shot.

The other victims, officials said, were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Also, according to police, one person has been apprehended in this incident, though investigators did not immediately say if this individual is believed to be the suspected shooter, or not.

Police officials did not immediately provide further information on the identities of the victims in this incident nor did they detail how it may have unfolded.

However, law enforcement officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.