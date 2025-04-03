Philadelphia

3 men arrested in $28k shoe theft crime spree through Philly, NJ, suburbs

Police have arrested three men who, officials claim, were responsible for a string of thefts that targeted shoe stores in Philadelphia, its suburbs and New Jersey

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials have announced the arrests of three men who, officials claim, are responsible for organized thefts of more than 20 shoe stores throughout Philadelphia, surrounding communities and New Jersey.

According to police, from Feb. 3, 2025 through March 22, 2025, a string of retail thefts hit 22 retail shoe stores throughout Philadelphia, surrounding counties and New Jersey, resulting in an estimated $28,500 in stolen merchandise.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In total, officials believe ten stores in Philadelphia were targeted, and about $15,000 of shoes were taken. In the surrounding communities and in New Jersey, law enforcement officials said, about 12 stores were hit and about $13,500 worth of merchandise was taken.

Three men were apprehended in this spree and, officials said, they will all be charged with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have arrested Darryl Foreman, 31, of South Philadelphia, 32-year-old Demil Coley -- who also goes by Demil Allen-Coley -- of West Philadelphia and, Malik Williams, 31, of the city's Olney neighborhood.

Police officials said this incident is still under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit tips anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware County 2 hours ago

4 people bail out of stolen SUV, jump into pond near PHL in pursuit, police say

Old City Mar 17

PATCO's Franklin Square Station reopening after 46 years. Get a 1st look inside

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us