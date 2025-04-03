3 men arrested in $28k shoe theft crime spree through Philly, NJ, suburbs

Law enforcement officials have announced the arrests of three men who, officials claim, are responsible for organized thefts of more than 20 shoe stores throughout Philadelphia, surrounding communities and New Jersey.

According to police, from Feb. 3, 2025 through March 22, 2025, a string of retail thefts hit 22 retail shoe stores throughout Philadelphia, surrounding counties and New Jersey, resulting in an estimated $28,500 in stolen merchandise.

In total, officials believe ten stores in Philadelphia were targeted, and about $15,000 of shoes were taken. In the surrounding communities and in New Jersey, law enforcement officials said, about 12 stores were hit and about $13,500 worth of merchandise was taken.

Three men were apprehended in this spree and, officials said, they will all be charged with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

Police have arrested Darryl Foreman, 31, of South Philadelphia, 32-year-old Demil Coley -- who also goes by Demil Allen-Coley -- of West Philadelphia and, Malik Williams, 31, of the city's Olney neighborhood.

Police officials said this incident is still under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit tips anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477)