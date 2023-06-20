Police are searching for thieves who stole pride flags from two businesses in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, during Pride Month.

The first thefts occurred at Evolution Candy on East State Street. Police said a pride flag was stolen during the overnight hours on June 3 while another flag was stolen from the same business on June 4.

About a week later around 1:30 a.m. on June 11, a thief stole a pride flag from Volo Boutique on East Oakland Avenue.

Surveillance videos show thieves stealing pride flags from two businesses in Bucks County, police said.

Police released surveillance videos of the thefts. The suspect in the June 11 incident is described as a man with curly, shoulder-length hair wearing a hat, glasses, shorts and a light-colored shirt.

“I’m just trying to stay positive,” Christy Cavanaugh, the owner of Volo, told NBC10. “I know there’s some not great people out there but most people are.”

Cavanaugh, who also owns a hair salon, told NBC10 both of her businesses are all about inclusiveness and she has a new LGBTQ flag hanging outside them. She also has another one just in case. She told NBC10 the flags have a special meaning for her and her family.

“I have members of my family who are gay,” she said. “My daughter being one. Her and her wife live in Philly. It hurts me because of the things they must have to feel.”

Cavanaugh’s neighbor, Joni Nelson, said she is also outraged by the thefts.

“What has happened to this town? This is a wonderful town. Used to be,” Nelson said.

James Lamb, the co-owner of Evolution Candy, told NBC10 he is also concerned about the recent thefts.

“Why does this keep happening? That is what my concern is,” Lamb said. “Who are these people out there that can’t just let things be?”

If you have any information on the thefts, call Officer Tropiano or Officer Danielle Politsky at 215-345-4143.