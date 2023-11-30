Police find vehicle wanted for hit-and-run that left woman hurt outside of Philly church

Police in Philadelphia have announced that the vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously hurt on Sunday has been found. The suspect is still wanted by officials.

Police released surveillance video that showed the moment a 69-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Calvary Church along the 1100 block of Knights Road on Sunday around 8 p.m.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information on the identity of the hit-and-run driver, please call 911 or submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip anonymously on the Philadelphia police website.