Video shows hit-and-run vehicle that injured woman outside Philly church, police say

Police released surveillance video of a vehicle that they say struck a woman who was walking in a church parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia and then fled the scene.

The 69-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot of Our Lady of Calvary Church along the 1100 block of Knights Road on Sunday around 8 p.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV, police said. The vehicle fled the scene on Knights Road towards Red Lion Road, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information on the identity of the hit-and-run driver, please call 911 or submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip anonymously on the Philadelphia police website.