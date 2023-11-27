Northeast Philadelphia

Woman injured by car leaving church parking lot in Northeast Philly hit-and-run

A 69-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near Our Lady of Calvary church on Sunday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was struck while walking along Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia by a vehicle that was leaving a church parking lot before it fled the scene of the crash.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:06 p.m. on Sunday night, when a woman walking along the 11000 block of Knights Road was struck by a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot of Our Lady of Calvary church.

After the crash, police said, the vehicle fled.

Police said the pedestrian, a 69-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed information about the vehicle believed to have been involved in this incident.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

