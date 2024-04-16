New Jersey

Beachgoers will not be allowed to use tents, cabanas in North Wildwood this summer

City leaders have proposed a temporary restriction on tents and cabanas on North Wildwood beaches for the 2024 summer season

By Emily Rose Grassi

City officials in one Jersey Shore town have proposed a temporary ban on tents at the beach.

The temporary restriction will be in effect starting on May 15, 2024, for beachgoers in North Wildwood and will ban cabanas, tents, canopies and other similar structures.

Officials say that single pole umbrellas that measure under 8 feet and baby tents that are only 36 inches in height, width and length will be allowed while on the beach.

According to city officials, the temporary ban comes as the beaches have become smaller from erosion. The city says it has not received enough assistance in order to replenish the sand and make the beaches bigger.

"Unfortunately, the City does not have enough dry beach space to handle the many tents, cabanas,
pavilions, or other similar structures we have seen in the past," city leaders said in a statement.

The proposed restriction is expected to give beachgoers more room while on the beach, officials explained.

City officials said that if there is a change in the size of the beaches because of replenishment efforts, they will review the proposed restriction.

