Two Shot Dead in West Philadelphia

Two people died in a shooting in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood overnight.

Philadelphia police responded to North Ruby Street, near Hazelhurst Street, around 3 a.m. Monday to find two men shot on the ground.

One man died at the scene, while the other died a short time later at the hospital, Philadelphia Police Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. One man was in his 20s, while the other was in his 30s.

Police found evidence that at least eight shots were fired. They also found a gun that was stolen during a robbery "several years back," Ginaldi said.

Also at the scene, police found a spark plug, welding hammer and welding gloves, Ginaldi said while calling those items "odd." He said at least one other jurisdiction was involved in the investigation.

Philadelphia police didn't reveal a motive for the double homicide.

Entering Monday, at least 155 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 15% from the same time last year, but on pace to be one of the deadliest years in recent history.