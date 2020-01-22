In less than a week, President Donald Trump will make his way down to the Jersey Shore for a campaign rally, an event expected to draw thousands of both supporters and protesters.

Trump will appear at the Keep America Great rally in Wildwood alongside newly minted Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was elected as a Democrat in 2018 but switched parties in December following his refusal to vote to impeach the president.

When is the rally?

The rally is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Where will the rally take place?

The rally will be held at the Wildwoods Convention Center, located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey.

When does it start?

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 3 p.m. Entrance to the rally will be on a first-come, first served basis.

Registered ticketholders will receive an email with specific details from the campaign prior to the start. Things are scheduled to wrap up by 9 p.m., though the president has been known to go long in many of his rallies.

What is the purpose?

The president is expected to show his support for Van Drew, who faces challengers later this year for the state’s 2nd congressional district. The district, which Trump won by 5 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016’s presidential race, is a conservative holdout in a heavily blue state.

Van Drew won there as a Democrat in 2018 but switched parties last year, when he became the only Democrat in the House of Representatives to vote against both articles of impeachment. At least three Democrats have announced plans to run against Van Drew, including former public school teacher Amy Kennedy, a member of the famed Kennedy dynasty.

How do I get tickets?

Those wishing to attend can register for tickets through the president’s website. People will need to enter their name, email and cellphone number. Only two tickets will be allocated per cellphone number.

How many people are going?

Officials for the Wildwoods Convention Center plan on allowing entry to some 7,400 people. However, Rep. Van Drew said about 100,000 tickets have been requested, dwarfing the building’s capacity. It’s unclear, however, just how many tickets the Trump campaign has given out.

Where can I stay?

The city’s tourism website lists plenty of nearby hotels and motels. Airbnb also has a very limited number of listings, most of which cost upward of $200 for a one-night stay.

Who will be protesting?

At least two progressive groups say they will have a presence at the rally: Real Democrats of New Jersey and Cape May County Indivisible.