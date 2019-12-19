NJ Democrat Jeff Van Drew to Join GOP, Receives Trump Endorsement

What to Know President Donald Trump announced Thursday that NJ Rep. Jeff Van Drew will join the Republican party.

Trump also announced he will endorse Van Drew for reelection, calling him a "tremendous asset for the party."

Van Drew was a longtime Democrat who broke with the party to vote against Trump's impeachment.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against President Donald Trump’s impeachment, will become a Republican, the president announced Thursday.

“Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump said during an Oval Office appearance with Van Drew.

Van Drew on Wednesday voted against the articles of impeachment as a Democrat, a move that aided GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter while Republicans votes unanimously against impeachment.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, Van Drew, 66, told his staff that he would become a Republican, a former aide said Monday. Underscoring the partisan animosity that the impeachment fight has spawned, at least six of Van Drew's top aides promptly quit.

Van Drew currently represents New Jersey's 2nd congressional district. He also served as the New Jersey State Senator from the 1st Legislative District from 2008 to 2018 and represented the same district in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2002 to 2008

Van Drew was a conservative state senator before he joined Congress, bucking Democrats on issues including gun control and gay marriage. His South Jersey district has become increasingly conservative, with Trump carrying it narrowly in 2016 after Barack Obama won it in 2008 and 2012.

Van Drew won his district by 8 percentage points last year, but Trump carried it by 5 points in 2016 and Van Drew was considered one of the more vulnerable House Democrats going into next November’s congressional elections.

Van Drew must now figure out how to survive a race in which local Democrats now despise him and Republicans don't want him elbowing them aside.

His race will also test the electoral impact of his party switch on the face of Trump’s impeachment, which has sharply divided the two parties. In recent years, congressional party switchers have had mixed records extending their careers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she had not had conversations with Van Drew about his thinking. Asked by reporters whether she had advice for him, she said, “nothing. Zero.”