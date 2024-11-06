29-year-old man killed in Northeast Philly shooting

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was shot and killed around lunchtime in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday at a location along the 2100 block of Tyson Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers responding to the reported shooting found a 29-year-old man who, officials said, had suffered gunshot wounds to the left side of his neck and chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 101 p.m.

Police officials did not immediately provide further information on the victim, nor did they detail how the incident unfolded.

However, officials said a firearm was recovered though there have been no arrests made in this incident.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, officials said.