Northeast Philadelphia

29-year-old man killed in Northeast Philly shooting

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in an incident that happened along Tyson Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia around lunchtime on Wednesday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials investigate after a man was shot and killed along Tyson Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
NBC10

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was shot and killed around lunchtime in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday at a location along the 2100 block of Tyson Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officers responding to the reported shooting found a 29-year-old man who, officials said, had suffered gunshot wounds to the left side of his neck and chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 101 p.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials did not immediately provide further information on the victim, nor did they detail how the incident unfolded.

However, officials said a firearm was recovered though there have been no arrests made in this incident.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Wildfire burning near Six Flags Great Adventures, evacuations underway

Atlantic City 4 hours ago

Atlantic City mayor accused of asking daughter to say he didn't injure her

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us