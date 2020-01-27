What to Know President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday night at the Wildwoods Convention Center is already drawing a crowd.

People lined up by Monday morning to ensure they get one of the 7,400 seats inside the rally.

Having a ticket to the Keep America Great Rally doesn't ensure a seat in the event hall.

The line of people wrapped outside a Jersey Shore convention center looked like something reserved for a rock concert, but this event is all about politics.

Not wanting to miss a chance to be in the same room as President Donald Trump, supporters were already lined up outside the Wildwoods Convention Center more than 24 hours before the president will speak.

Tuesday night’s reelection event is ticketed, but also first-come, first-serve. The people in line Monday morning wanted to make sure they have one of the 7,400 or so seats for Monday night’s Keep America Great Rally featuring Democrat-turned-Republican U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Drivers passing by Monday honked horns at folks in line, some waving Trump flags – a concertlike atmosphere that felt like family to some.

“For as cold as the weather is – and it’s been freezing – the people surrounding us are as warm as it’s been cold,” a bundled-up Nicki Micciche said. “We’ve found family.”

Micciche made the trip down to the Jersey Shore from Long Island to meet up with her sister, Mercedes Nunez, who came from North Carolina. They weren’t alone.

By late morning more than 100 Trump fans appeared to be lined up, wrapping around the block behind the convention center. Some said they got in line starting Sunday.

Van Drew estimated that about 100,000 tickets have been requested, so the line is only expected to grow before doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

