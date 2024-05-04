Philadelphia

15-year-old boy injured after shooting outside Philadelphia church, police say

The shooting occurred just before midnight in West Philadelphia on Friday

By Cherise Lynch

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot outside a church in West Philadelphia late Friday night.

According to police, patrolling officers heard shots and responded to the scene at 50th and Locust Streets just before midnight.

Police said upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and transported him to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

At the scene, officers saw several people running away and were able to catch two of them, police said. Both suspects, believed to be teenagers, are now in custody.

Police said they are looking for at least two more suspects who were seen running from the area.

More than a dozen shots were fired during the incident, indicating the 15-year-old boy may have been chased down before he was hit, police said.

Additionally, two handguns had been recovered from the scene, according to police.

There is no indication yet what may have sparked the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

