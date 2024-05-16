Cherry Hill Mall adding new stores, restaurant soon. Here's what's coming

A handful of new stores are opening at the Cherry Hill Mall in the coming months.

The South Jersey mall, known for being a premier shopping destination, is looking to adapt to consumer trends by introducing bands.

In April, the mall recently opened the one-of-a-kind jewelry store Inspiration Co., but coming this summer is the innovative co-working space provider Signature Workspace.

Then Algo Yoga, known for fashionable activewear and yoga-inspired lifestyle products is set to open just in time for the 2024 holiday season along with jewelry store Kendra Scott.

The mall is also planning to add the women's fashion store Dry Goods soon and an ear piercing store called Rowan in spring 2025.

Additionally, this summer, the mall will welcome a new dining destination known for Asian fusion cuisine, Kooma Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional new brands to Cherry Hill Mall, reflecting our commitment to providing the highest quality shopping experience and our promise to evolve and adapt to ensure we meet the demands of our discerning shoppers, affirming our position as a premier shopping destination,” First Vice President of Leasing at PREIT Vince Vizza said in a news release.