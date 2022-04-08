Suspect in Shootout Died by Police Gunfire, Not Suicide, Officials Say

The 18-year-old suspected of wounding four people and engaging in a police shootout in Philadelphia this week died by police gunfire, not by suicide, as police previously said he did, officials revealed Friday.

The gunman, identified by a family member as Zyhiem Hartman, shot two women, a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old SEPTA police officer Wednesday night in the Frankford neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police initially said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Police later said on Friday that new evidence showed Hartman did not shoot himself as they initially believed and instead was struck by gunfire from officers.

Hartman's mother, Keysha Jones-Hartman, had told NBC10 the night prior that she didn’t believe her son shot himself. She also said her son was "going through some things" and snapped after dealing with family problems.

The ordeal began as patrolling police officers heard gunshots near Arrott and Leiper streets Wednesday night. They spotted a man holding a gun and chased him to an apartment building along the 4700 block of Leiper Street, police said.

Hartman then barricaded himself inside the building, according to investigators.

Philadelphia Police, SEPTA police and SWAT surrounded the gunman inside the apartment building. SkyForce10 was over the scene as he fired at the officers, who returned gunfire from an elevated position.

During the standoff, a SEPTA officer was shot at least once in the abdomen as he tried to provide cover for a Philadelphia police officer who was pinned down by a wall. A SEPTA spokesperson identified him as Ervis Onuzi. He has been a transit police officer for three years, the spokesperson said.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said Onuzi underwent surgery and is expected to be OK.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police entered the apartment building and found Hartman dead on the second floor. They also recovered his weapon.

Police said Hartman also shot two women – 42 and 57 years old – and a 33-year-old man. All were hospitalized and last listed in stable condition.

