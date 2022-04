A gunman shot a SEPTA officer in Northeast Philadelphia.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police gathered outside a home on Arrott and Leiper streets Wednesday night. Officials say a gunman on the second floor of the home fired shots at the officers. A SEPTA police officer was struck in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the officer's condition.

The gunman remains inside the home and the standoff continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.