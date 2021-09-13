North Philadelphia

Woman Steals Temple Police SUV, Goes on Joyride

Police say the woman stole the marked police SUV from near Temple University Hospital late Sunday night

By Randy Gyllenhaal and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman went on a joyride after swiping a Temple University police SUV from North Philadelphia late Sunday night, police said.

It’s unclear how she got into the parked SUV near Broad and Ontario streets near Temple University Hospital around 11 p.m. and drove off. You’ll often see the police vehicles parked around Temple’s campus.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Philadelphia police said they quickly launched a police helicopter and started searching from above as officers canvassed the ground.

Within the hour, investigators found the squad car about 3 miles away near the suspected carjacker’s home in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 22 hours ago

Neighbor's Call Leads to Discovery of Man Shot Dead Inside SUV

Pennsylvania Sep 11

President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration in Pa. Due to Ida

She was spotted from above going through the vehicle, but by the time officers got there, police say she was gone again.

Squad cars typically have police firearms inside — all of them were safely recovered and the car was secured.

But the woman who stole it — she was still out there Monday morning.

Police have yet to reveal how she started the police vehicle.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaTemple Universitystolen carTemple Police
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us