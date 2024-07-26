Philadelphia

WATCH: Philly police to announce arrests in retail theft ring

By David Chang

Law enforcement officials are set to announce the arrests of multiple people for their alleged roles in a retail theft ring.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, Inspector Ray Evers and First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee are all expected to speak at the press conference, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

In February of this year, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the creation of the city’s first Organized Retail & House Theft Task Force, which aims to aggressively crack down on fencing operations in which thieves buy or receive stolen goods and resell them. ADA Kim Esack – the chief of the task force – as well as ADA Patrick King – another member of the taskforce – are also expected to speak at the Friday press conference.

Just last month, Philadelphia police announced the bust of a “large retail theft crew” that utilized children and teens to target businesses throughout the city.

As of July 21, there were 12,459 reported incidents of retail theft in Philadelphia in 2024, up about 31 percent from the same time last year, according to data from Philadelphia police.

