2 Dead, 3 Trapped in Apparent Explosion in Pottstown

At least two people were killed while three others are trapped following an apparent explosion that destroyed and damaged several homes in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

First responders were called to a home along the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m.

Todd Stieritz, the Public Affairs Coordinator with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, confirmed with NBC10 at least two people were killed while at least three others are trapped in the rubble. Numerous people have also been hospitalized though they don't have an exact number.

Several neighbors reported hearing a loud blast in the area and video from the scene showed several homes destroyed or damaged.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

House explosion in Pottstown. Several homes destroyed and damaged. We just arrived on scene moments ago. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/f8SAXTjBzd — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) May 27, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.