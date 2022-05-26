Pottstown

2 Dead, 3 Trapped in Apparent Explosion in Pottstown

First responders were called to a home along the 400 block of North Washington Street Thursday night. 

By David Chang

At least two people were killed while three others are trapped following an apparent explosion that destroyed and damaged several homes in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. 

First responders were called to a home along the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m.

Todd Stieritz, the Public Affairs Coordinator with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, confirmed with NBC10 at least two people were killed while at least three others are trapped in the rubble. Numerous people have also been hospitalized though they don't have an exact number.

Several neighbors reported hearing a loud blast in the area and video from the scene showed several homes destroyed or damaged.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

