A Philadelphia man suspected of peeking into people's windows in Delaware County was arrested on Friday afternoon, according to police.

43-year-old Charles Day was taken into custody by Radnor Township Police on Nov. 8.

Police were called to the 200 block of David Drive in Bryn Mawr on Sunday, Nov. 3 for reports of a suspicious person looking into an apartment complex.

Officials believe that Day was caught on surveillance video hiding behind utility units and walking up to windows to look inside.

An officer with the Radnor Police Department identified Day as the suspect from previous incidents involving him coming into contact with officers.

Day is charged with loitering, prowling and other related offenses. He is waiting for his arraignment.

If you have any information on this incident or if you have had similar interactions with Day, please contact Radnor Police at 610-688-0503.

