Chester Co. man shot, killed his friend during argument over video game

A man was arrested after he shot and killed his friend while they were playing video games early Friday morning, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Officers with the Schuylkill Township Police Department said they were called to a home on Westhorpe Lane in Phoenixville just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Over the course of the investigation, officials discovered that 21-year-old Holden Hoffsis, of Phoenixville, shot his friend Daniel Gray during an argument over a video game, the District Attorney said.

Marijuana and drug packaging materials were found inside Hoffsis' room along with a bag of suspected cocaine that was in his possession, investigators said. A silver revolver was also found at the scene.

“This case is another sad example of how the mix of drugs and guns leads to violence and death," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or the Schuylkill Township Police Department at 610-933-5820.

Officials said that this incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.