Serial robber targets 8 Philly businesses, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing at least eight businesses in Philadelphia in the past month.

The unidentified man entered Harry’s Hair and Nail Salon on the 5500 block of North 5th Street back on Jan. 10 at 7:55 a.m., according to investigators. The suspect approached a man inside the store, told him he had a gun and demanded money, police said. He then fled south on 5th Street after taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to investigators.

Police said the same man is wanted in connection with seven other robberies in the past month all within a mile of each other.

A surveillance photo of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build wearing a black bubble coat with a gray hoodie with white drawstring laces in the hood as well as gray New Balance sneakers.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by texting or calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).