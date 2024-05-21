A favorite Philadelphia area sports bar is one again making sure the unofficial start of summer features free tolls on the way to the Jersey Shore.

Atlantic City Expressway toll to the Jersey Shore is on Chickie's & Pete's for an hour

Chickie's and Pete's Free Toll Friday is set to run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 24, 2024. Basically for that hour, drivers rolling through the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza of the Atlantic City Expressway won't have to pay the toll, which starts at $4.70 in cash.

“Free Toll Friday is one of my favorite summertime traditions,” Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said in a news release. “It’s a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way. It also signifies the official start to summer!"

Free food, fun at Farley Plaza

The fun actually start before the free tolls kick in. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks can pick up free Crabfries at the Farley Plaza rest stop. The outdoor family-friendly party also includes "complimentary food and drink from Hershey's Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo's Bakery, Applegreen and Monster Energy Drink," the restaurant chain said.

"The celebration will also include The Funny Farm rescue sanctuary, dalmatian puppies for puppy meet and greets, New Jersey State Police K9 dog team, Atlantic City International Airport Fire and Rescue Equipment, and dozens of other organizations, vendors, artists and exhibitors," Chickie's & Pete's said.

With all that free fun to be had, there is something to remember about your trip to the Jersey Shore, all other tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway and Garden State Parkway will still need to be paid.

Honoring the meaning of Memorial Day during toll giveaway

The folks at Chickie's and PEte's also don't want the meaning of Memorial Day to be lost in all the fun as Ciarrocchi chose Memorial Day Weekend for the free toll event to honor those in his family who served.

“My Dad and my Uncles were all in the military,” Ciarrocchi said. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy, and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him.”