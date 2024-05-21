New Jersey

Crane catches fire at Gloucester City Terminal near Walt Whitman Bridge

A crane caught fire at the Gloucester City Terminal near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, NJ

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large crane caught fire near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

The fire occurred on an industrial crane near a ship at the Gloucester City Terminal on 160 Essex Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Léelo en español aquí

While plumes of smoke rose towards the Walt Whitman Bridge nearby, traffic did not appear to be impacted and there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseytraffic
