The United States of America turns 250 years old in 2026, but the party for the Semiquincentennial is already getting started in Philadelphia.

City and state leaders -- including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis -- joined Visit Philadelphia leaders in front of the large Ben Franklin Statue at the Franklin Institute for a "major announcement on upcoming slate of activities celebrating America’s 250th anniversary" on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, according to a news release.

The Philadelphia 250 fun gets started two years ahead of July 4, 2026. The planning process, however, began 13 years earlier with businessman Sam Katz and former Gov. Ed Rendell laying the groundwork for the celebration, Visit Philadelphia President and CEO Angela Val told the crowd.

The officials are detailing the "latest news on events, activities and activations taking place as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration and will reveal details about a new headlining program that will start this summer and run through 2026," organizers said.

"We kick off what is going to be an exciting and engaging and entertaining two years celebrating our country and Philadelphia's role in the birth of this great nation," Val said.

Philadelphia is leaning in on the 250th birthday celebration since the Declaration of Independence was crafted in Old City's Independence Hall and Revolutionary leaders had connections to the city.

This story is developing and will be updated.